$320.39 Million in Sales Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will announce $320.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $244.10 million to $378.17 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $18.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,677%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $949.20 million to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.26. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 66.80% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares in the company, valued at $13,601,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,941 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000.

SEAS stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.51. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 2.47.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Earnings History and Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

