$34.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will post $34.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.62 billion. Chevron posted sales of $13.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year sales of $133.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.96 billion to $144.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $137.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $116.61 billion to $149.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on CVX shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.74.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $107.59 on Friday. Chevron has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $207.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

