35,810 Shares in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Bought by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 111.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 63,216 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in L Brands in the first quarter valued at $715,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in L Brands in the first quarter valued at $294,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in L Brands in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L Brands in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

L Brands stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.59. The company had a trading volume of 24,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,674. L Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $71.99. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.10.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 116.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

