385,372 Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 385,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,875,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.27% of CDW as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in CDW by 100.7% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 56,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,282,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of CDW by 55.1% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 59,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CDW by 45.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 48.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 29,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of CDW by 387.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 125,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,731,000 after purchasing an additional 99,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,989 shares of company stock worth $1,871,351. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDW opened at $165.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.52. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $105.87 and a 1 year high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDW. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.75.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.