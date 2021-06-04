3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 307 ($4.01). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 304.50 ($3.98), with a volume of 917,281 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 297.71. The company has a current ratio of 38.57, a quick ratio of 29.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market cap of £2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 11.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. 3i Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

3i Infrastructure plc is a closed-ended investment company that invests in infrastructure businesses and assets. The Company’s objective is to provide shareholders with a sustainable total return of 8% to 10% per annum, to be achieved over the medium term, with a progressive annual dividend per share.

