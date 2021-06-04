$4.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will post sales of $4.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.43 billion. Genuine Parts posted sales of $3.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year sales of $17.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.53 billion to $17.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.27 billion to $18.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

GPC opened at $129.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $82.06 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 379.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

