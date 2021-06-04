$4.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will post $4.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.53 billion. Core-Mark posted sales of $4.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year sales of $17.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $17.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CORE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

NASDAQ CORE opened at $46.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Core-Mark has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $47.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Core-Mark during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 18,853.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

