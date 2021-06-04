$4.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to announce sales of $4.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.39 billion. Emerson Electric posted sales of $3.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $18.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.85 billion to $18.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.85 billion to $19.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Emerson Electric.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMR opened at $97.50 on Friday. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $97.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.