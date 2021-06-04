$4.91 Billion in Sales Expected for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will report sales of $4.91 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $4.95 billion. SYNNEX posted sales of $5.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year sales of $20.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.08 billion to $20.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.37 billion to $21.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.44.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $582,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,225.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total transaction of $529,074.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,517.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,017 shares of company stock worth $4,417,123 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in SYNNEX by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SYNNEX by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $126.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $38.64 and a 52-week high of $129.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

