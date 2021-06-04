$4.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will report sales of $4.93 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.91 billion. Baker Hughes reported sales of $4.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year sales of $20.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.26 billion to $20.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $21.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.19 billion to $22.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Baker Hughes.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.69.

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of -99.46 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baker Hughes (BKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.