$41.89 Million in Sales Expected for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will post $41.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.25 million and the highest is $44.54 million. IMAX reported sales of $8.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 372.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year sales of $231.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $216.54 million to $242.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $353.25 million, with estimates ranging from $321.20 million to $394.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IMAX shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush upgraded IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.01.

In other IMAX news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at $280,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,059 shares of company stock valued at $250,464. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in IMAX by 73.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,201 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in IMAX by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in IMAX by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in IMAX by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

IMAX stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. IMAX has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

