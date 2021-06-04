$459.36 Million in Sales Expected for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will post $459.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $476.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $445.60 million. The Wendy’s posted sales of $402.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,860,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,785,000 after acquiring an additional 425,196 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 454,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 40,254 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $850,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.39. The Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $24.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

