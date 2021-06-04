4NEW (KWATT) Trading 142.3% Higher Over Last Week

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One 4NEW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, 4NEW has traded 142.3% higher against the US dollar. 4NEW has a market cap of $112,303.91 and $4,851.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 4NEW alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00078983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00025232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.61 or 0.01008586 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,634.82 or 0.09786151 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00052270 BTC.

4NEW Coin Profile

4NEW (KWATT) is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.