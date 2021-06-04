50,700 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Purchased by Arthedge Capital Management LLC

Arthedge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,000. DocuSign comprises 5.6% of Arthedge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in DocuSign by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $1,395,656.12. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 91,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,241,675.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,383,327.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $29.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.46. 554,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,229. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.26 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.35 and a beta of 0.81.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.