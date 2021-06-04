5,163 Shares in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Bought by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,163 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,535,570,000 after buying an additional 1,052,241 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,446 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,587,000 after purchasing an additional 184,112 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 1,614.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 184,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,844,000 after purchasing an additional 173,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,074,000 after purchasing an additional 167,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNG. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.43.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,511,132.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,282,674.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,656 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,730. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNG traded up $3.59 on Friday, hitting $252.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,044. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of -994.08 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.52.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

