5,294 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Bought by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in MongoDB by 13,944.9% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 9,928,800 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,895,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MongoDB by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after purchasing an additional 554,855 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,138,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 16,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.08, for a total transaction of $4,916,964.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,976,731.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 9,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.30, for a total transaction of $2,669,252.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,488,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,720 shares of company stock worth $90,684,468 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDB stock traded up $32.76 on Friday, hitting $303.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,071. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -68.45 and a beta of 0.73. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.27 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 45.22%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.25.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

