$53.54 Million in Sales Expected for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will announce $53.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.97 million to $54.40 million. Vocera Communications reported sales of $47.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year sales of $223.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $226.29 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $252.44 million, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $265.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $48.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VCRA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 24,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $977,674.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $130,455.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 83,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,125.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,320 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,852. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,995,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,102,000 after purchasing an additional 451,916 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,647,000 after purchasing an additional 406,165 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,429,000.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $34.09 on Friday. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.33 and a beta of 0.12.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

