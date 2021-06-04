$530.91 Million in Sales Expected for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will report $530.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $536.00 million and the lowest is $521.31 million. Etsy posted sales of $428.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Etsy from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.87.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total transaction of $1,219,612.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,146.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $159,800.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,466.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at $16,692,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 19.9% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 10.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 71.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $165.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.55. Etsy has a 12-month low of $74.82 and a 12-month high of $251.86.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

