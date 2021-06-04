$541.54 Million in Sales Expected for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) will post $541.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $530.40 million and the highest is $548.20 million. Rexnord posted sales of $449.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.13 million.

RXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

In other Rexnord news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 5,663 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $283,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $109,405.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,062 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,505 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 26.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 223.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

RXN opened at $49.98 on Friday. Rexnord has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $52.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

