577,967 Shares in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Bought by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 577,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,144,000. Cantel Medical makes up approximately 1.3% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of Cantel Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Cantel Medical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cantel Medical by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cantel Medical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cantel Medical by 149.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cantel Medical by 4.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Cantel Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.20.

Cantel Medical stock remained flat at $$80.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $89.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.21.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.63 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $453,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,743.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cantel Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantel Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.