$60.50 Million in Sales Expected for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will post $60.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Paya’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.90 million to $61.30 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full year sales of $245.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $246.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $280.73 million, with estimates ranging from $275.10 million to $287.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $55.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million.

PAYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Paya during the first quarter worth approximately $557,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Paya during the first quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Paya by 35.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Paya by 187.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,823,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,947,000 after buying an additional 1,842,773 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Paya by 59.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,238,000 after buying an additional 2,492,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.03. Paya has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

