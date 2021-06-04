$62.46 Million in Sales Expected for Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to report $62.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.15 million and the highest is $63.77 million. Consumer Portfolio Services posted sales of $67.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year sales of $248.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $247.93 million to $248.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $243.22 million, with estimates ranging from $218.94 million to $267.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Consumer Portfolio Services.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $63.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.68 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,165 shares in the company, valued at $546,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 47.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPSS opened at $4.92 on Friday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 16.79 and a quick ratio of 16.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $111.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.60.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.