64,510 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,459,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,778,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,430,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DASH. DA Davidson cut their price target on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.72.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 68,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $9,473,862.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,645,831 shares of company stock worth $1,144,771,143. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DASH opened at $139.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.22. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

