$661.10 Million in Sales Expected for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will report $661.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $655.20 million and the highest is $666.90 million. MRC Global posted sales of $602.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.79 million.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,279,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 431.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 849,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 689,268 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,733,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 409,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,773,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

MRC stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $922.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.55.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

