$665.22 Million in Sales Expected for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to post sales of $665.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $642.61 million to $687.59 million. Endo International reported sales of $687.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.90 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.08% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENDP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Endo International in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.19.

In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $149,558.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Endo International by 568.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

ENDP opened at $5.73 on Friday. Endo International has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

