$685.79 Million in Sales Expected for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to announce sales of $685.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $680.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $691.40 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $540.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.53.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,757,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total value of $374,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,135 shares of company stock worth $23,287,105 over the last 90 days. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,865,000 after purchasing an additional 234,774 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,587,000 after acquiring an additional 49,943 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 73.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,671,000 after acquiring an additional 536,680 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares during the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $343.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $345.49.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

