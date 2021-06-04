$7.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will announce sales of $7.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $7.89 billion. Medtronic reported sales of $6.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $33.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.17 billion to $33.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $35.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.74 billion to $35.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. South State CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $123.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

