$737.87 Million in Sales Expected for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to post $737.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $637.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $784.20 million. IDEXX Laboratories posted sales of $637.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

IDXX stock opened at $550.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.82, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $294.17 and a 1 year high of $573.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.98.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total transaction of $1,348,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 658,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,415,298.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,852,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,585,000 after acquiring an additional 155,830 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,265.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,687,000 after acquiring an additional 154,591 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,547,000 after acquiring an additional 148,257 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,772,000 after acquiring an additional 129,494 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

