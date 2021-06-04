879,200 Shares in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Purchased by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 879,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $15,737,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of People’s United Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point increased their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

In other People’s United Financial news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $296,119.23. Insiders have sold 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.86. 51,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,167,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.39. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.24.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.