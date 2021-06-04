9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 132.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 9 Meters Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

Shares of NMTR opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.09. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, CEO John Temperato acquired 100,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,077,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 300,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,074,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,066. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 450,000 shares of company stock worth $450,000 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 17.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 244.4% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29,322 shares in the last quarter. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

