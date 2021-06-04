9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NMTR. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $324.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 300,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,074,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,066. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Temperato purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,077,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,522. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $450,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

