9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $3.19 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,767,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $385.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $379.71. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $272.77 and a 52 week high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

