9258 Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,001 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 1.1% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV opened at $72.36 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.69.

