A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Sells $146,448.96 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 2,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $146,448.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gregory N. Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

On Friday, May 28th, Gregory N. Roberts sold 11,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $580,470.00.

AMRK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.77. 110,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,260. The company has a market cap of $565.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $57.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.25.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $5.96. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 77.15%. Analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 453.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMRK. Roth Capital lifted their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.