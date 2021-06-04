AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SKFRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

SKFRY opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.45. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.37%. Equities analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

