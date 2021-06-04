Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,449 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.64. The company had a trading volume of 90,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,550,947. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.96. The firm has a market cap of $193.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.