AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,222 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.7% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 66,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in AbbVie by 29.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 234,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.6% in the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $112.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,291,556. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.55. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $118.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market cap of $198.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.53.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.