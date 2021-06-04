Abercrombie & Fitch Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 9,251 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 150% compared to the average daily volume of 3,700 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

ANF traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.86. 26,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,013. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.77. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $44.49.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.05. The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,522,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,182,555.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 107,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 58,498 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $1,897,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,403,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 27,073 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 661,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

