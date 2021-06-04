Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abiomed stock opened at $283.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.28. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.00 and a 1 year high of $387.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.64.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

