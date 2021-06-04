Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $562.64 Million

Brokerages forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will announce $562.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $559.82 million and the highest is $567.80 million. Acadia Healthcare posted sales of $750.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.76 million.

ACHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACHC opened at $65.01 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.