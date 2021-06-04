Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.85

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.85 and last traded at $65.60, with a volume of 318609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.01.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.38. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares during the period.

About Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

