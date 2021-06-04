Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.67. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 259,382 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACHV. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $52.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.52). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Bencich purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 8,754,500.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 87,545 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

