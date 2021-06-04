Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 27,375 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,375 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 0.9% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $25,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 6.5% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 4.9% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in PayPal by 40.8% in the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 39,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,649,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $400,509,000 after purchasing an additional 81,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

Shares of PYPL traded up $4.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.54. 64,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,576,885. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.00 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.33. The stock has a market cap of $308.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

