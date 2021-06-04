Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 6,892 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,184,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,791 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,679 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 90.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,375,000 after purchasing an additional 820,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 40.4% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,469,000 after purchasing an additional 523,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,213. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.45 and a 52 week high of $144.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 57.07%.

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,620 shares of company stock worth $20,576,045. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

