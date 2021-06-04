Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco increased its stake in American Tower by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 0.6% during the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in American Tower by 27.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,190. The firm has a market cap of $119.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.29. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.77%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,734 shares of company stock worth $15,758,862. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

