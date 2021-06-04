Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 34,850 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,145 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,850 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 314.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,140,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $339,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,127 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $796,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,316 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,526,932 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $431,764,000 after purchasing an additional 771,351 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,593,980 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $124,522,000 after acquiring an additional 650,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Societe Generale cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

Shares of CTSH traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.41. 18,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490,772. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.42. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.