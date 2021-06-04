Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 64,575 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,575 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.7% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,835,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 29,009 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.94. The stock had a trading volume of 94,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,367,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $227.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $54.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

