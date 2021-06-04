Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 39,395 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 18,957 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.58. The stock had a trading volume of 97,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,172,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.