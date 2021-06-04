Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,454 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 29,722 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 8.4% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 229,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 33,417 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 37,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.56. The company had a trading volume of 31,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,246,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.35. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

