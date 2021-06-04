Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $12.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $517.71. 10,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,503. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.78. The stock has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $657.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

